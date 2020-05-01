Manna House celebrates 30 years of service to the community

On Friday, May 1, 2020, The Manna House celebrated its 30-year anniversary in the community.

With Fr. Gerald Foley leading the way, Manna House opened its doors on Tuesday, May 1, 1990. Nineteen people came to eat the first day. By the end of May, 1990, 4,512 meals had been served. And the work continues.

Fr. Foley wrote a letter to his congregation in January 1990:

“How often have you and I heard the words from scripture, “When I was hungry you gave me food, when I was hungry you gave me food, when I was thirsty you gave me drink,’ and wondered how we could adequately perform this work of mercy?

“I believe the Lord is calling us as His People to look into the feasibility of establishing a place where hungry people can come, and with dignity, receive a meal to fill their empty stomachs and love to warm their weary

hearts.

“I have had moments of doubt and fear: maybe this is too big a thing for us to undertake; maybe there really aren’t that many hungry and lonely people in our community; there aren't other organizations doing this why

am I getting involved? I don’t have enough time or money to contribute.

“In those quiet, lonely moments the Lord says, 'But who will do it if you don’t?’ … and MY response has to be, 'Here I am, Lord…'."

Last year, the Manna House served approximately 65,600 meals to those in our community who are in need. The organization is thanking the staff, volunteers and supporters.

In all the years since Manna House opened, it has been closed without serving meals only four days — three days after a hurricane left it with no electricity and one day in early 2006, the day of Fr. Foley’s funeral.

Fr. Foley’s vision still lives.

You can make a monetary donation by visiting the Manna House website

You can also send a check to:

Manna House

P.O. Box 6011

Alexandra, LA. 71307

All donations are tax-deductible.

