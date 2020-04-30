Mansura Police looking for suspect in robbery investigation

The Mansura Police Department is looking for a suspect allegedly involved in a robbery.

According to MPD, a robbery occurred on Wednesday night at a local business when they were closing. As a woman was leaving and going to her car, a male suspect ran up to her with a gun.

The suspect took her purse and ran off, leaving his phone behind. MPD says that his picture was on the screen saver of the phone. The victim's purse had about $2,000 inside.

Two others were with him at the time of the robbery but they have yet to be identified.

The suspect is believed to be traveling in a black SUV with dark tinted windows. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If anyone comes in contact or knows his whereabouts please contact the Mansura Police Department at 318-964-2120 or Chief John Johnson at 318-359-3166.

