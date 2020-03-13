Mansura woman dies, 2 juveniles suffer injuries in HWY 114 crash

A Mansura woman was killed and two juveniles were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 114 on Friday, March 3.

Carol A. Laprairie, 50, was driving westbound on HWY 114 when she lost control of the vehicle, exited the roadway, and hit a tree.

As a result of the crash, Laprairie sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two juveniles in the vehicle, ages three and four, sustained moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.

LSP says outine toxicology tests are pending.

