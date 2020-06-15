Advertisement

Manufacturer recalls over 40,000 pounds of ground beef due to E. coli concerns

The raw beef products are marked with the establishment number &amp;ldquo;EST. 46841&amp;Prime; and were shipped to retail locations nationwide. (Source: CNN/file)
The raw beef products are marked with the establishment number &amp;ldquo;EST. 46841&amp;Prime; and were shipped to retail locations nationwide. (Source: CNN/file) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lakeside Refrigerated Services is recalling nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a

.

The raw beef products are marked with the establishment number “EST. 46841″ and were shipped to retail locations nationwide, according to the FSIS statement. It said no confirmed illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported.

FSIS announced that the possible contamination was discovered during routine testing.

A list of the recalled products include:

- 1-lb. vacuum packages containing “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P-53298-82.

- 1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES” and a use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020 and lot code P-53934-28.

- 3-lb. vacuum packages containing three 1 lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN / 7% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53929-70.

- 1-lb. tray packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53944-10.

- 4-lb. tray packages containing 10 ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 80% LEAN / 20% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53937-45.

- 1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/27/20 and lot code P53935-25.

- 1-lb. vacuum packages containing “VALUE PACK FRESH GROUND BEEF 76% LEAN / 24% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53930-18.

FSIS urged those who purchased any of the items listed not to consume them.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rachael's Forecast 6/15/20

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|

National

US revokes emergency use of malaria drugs vs. coronavirus

Updated: 30 minutes ago
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is revoking its emergency authorization for malaria drugs promoted by President Donald Trump for treating COVID-19 amid growing evidence they don’t work and could cause deadly side effects.

News

LDWF schedules drawdown on Anacoco Lake

Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has scheduled a drawdown for Anacoco Lake in Vernon Parish

National

Father arrested after Oklahoma children found dead in hot vehicle

Updated: 1 hours ago
A father of two young children who were found dead in a hot vehicle is facing second-degree murder charges.

National

Supreme Court rules gay and lesbian people can sue for workplace bias under landmark civil rights law

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The Supreme Court is ruling that a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment.

Latest News

National

Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

Updated: 2 hours ago
Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

National

Why a 2nd shutdown over coronavirus might be worse than the 1st -- and how to prevent it

Updated: 5 hours ago
"We're going to have to face the harsh reality in some states that we may need to shut down again," said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor at George Washington University School of Medicine. And the second wave of state shutdowns could be more damaging than the first.

National

US Air Force plane crashes into North Sea

Updated: 6 hours ago
A U.S. Air Force fighter plane with one pilot on board crashed into the North Sea on Monday. The status of the pilot wasn’t known.

National

Senate GOP to restrict police choke holds in emerging bill

Updated: 6 hours ago
Driven by a rare urgency, Senate Republicans are poised to unveil an extensive package of policing changes that includes new restrictions on police choke holds and other practices as President Donald Trump signals his support following the mass demonstrations over the deaths of George Floyd and other black Americans.

National

US Air Force plane crashes into North Sea

Updated: 6 hours ago
The F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was on a routine training mission from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed at 9:40 a.m. The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear.

National

Grim blame game over COVID deaths in besieged nursing homes

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR Associated Press
A grim blame game with partisan overtones is breaking out over COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents, a tiny slice of the population that represents a shockingly high proportion of Americans who have perished in the pandemic.