March 9 is National Napping Day

Monday is National Napping Day, an unofficial holiday to help people catch up on sleep lost to Daylight Saving Time Sunday.

If you get the opportunity to take a nap Monday, here are some tips from the National Sleep Foundation:

Take a short nap of about 20 to 30 minutes. This can improve alertness without leaving you groggy and interfering with your nighttime sleep schedule.

Make sure you have a restful place to lie down. It should be a quiet, dark place with a comfortable temperature.

Timing is important. If you take a nap too late, your body may not be ready for more sleep. If you take it too late, you might affect your nighttime sleep pattern. If you work a typical day shift, the Mayo Clinic suggests 3 p.m. as a good time to nap.

