Mark Wood sworn in as Rapides Parish Sheriff Thursday morning

It’s official: Rapides Parish has a new sheriff after a swearing-in ceremony Thursday morning.

Source: KALB

Sheriff-Elect Mark Wood officially took the title as sheriff on the steps of the Rapides Parish Courthouse, surrounded by family, friends, colleagues, officials and leaders from across the parish.

“I am humbled that the people of Rapides Parish gave me the chance to keep them safe,” Wood said.

After taking the oath, Wood introduced William Earl Hilton, who served as sheriff for decades. Hilton addressed the crowd, wishing his successor well in the coming term.

“Welcome aboard, Mark. The range is yours, and I’m riding off into the sunset,” Hilton said.

Both men said they feel Wood is prepared and ready for the task at hand.

“I know Mark has some ideas on how he wants to build on our department, and I know that he will do that,” Hilton assured.

Wood concluded the event with a final statement:

“I just want to get in the trenches and serve the citizens of Rapides Parish.”

Also sworn in Thursday were Deputy Chief Michael Jones and Assistant Chief Robert Beauregard.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.