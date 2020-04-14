'Market Maker' helps connect people with food producers

Restrictions have made it tough to find certain products in grocery stores, but there is an online resource that can help.

Source: KALB

“Market Maker” is a website being used by the LSU AgCenter to match food producers with consumers and vice-versa.

The website lists businesses ranging from farmers markets and fisheries to food banks and breweries.

Producers interested in creating a listing for their business are required to fill out a quick profile which will help to connect them to those looking for their specific product.

Those looking to do some shopping can head over to the marketplace, where they’ll be able to find local items like raspberries, honey and basil seeds.

You can get started by going to the website HERE.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.