Marketing agency Click Here Digital to create 100 new jobs in Baton Rouge

The Baton Rouge-based digital marketing agency, Click Here Digital, will create 100 new jobs and move its corporate headquarters to a new facility along I-12, according to officials with Louisiana Economic Development (LED).

Officials say the 100 new direct jobs will provide an average annual salary of $52,000, plus benefits. The company will also retain 63 existing jobs.

Click Here Digital is moving its corporate headquarters from Brookline Avenue near Old Hammond Highway to Interline Avenue along I-12. LED officials say the company is investing $1.2 million into renovating a 15,200 square-foot facility for its new headquarters. LED estimates the project will create 57 new indirect jobs.

“In these uncertain times, it gives us great encouragement to see businesses continue to expand and renew their confidence in our state,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said. “With its new headquarters, Click Here Digital is bringing great new opportunities to our people. Under the leadership of Bo White, Click Here Digital has grown from a college freshman’s idea to an elite digital consultancy – a testament to the skill, talent and creativity that defines Louisiana.”

The company was founded in Baton Rouge by CEO Bo White in 1993 while he was a student at LSU. Click Here Digital provides variety of services, including search engine marketing, social media advertising, digital video advertising, search engine and website optimization, and OTT streaming-media advertising.

Click Here Digital also has secured partnerships with global internet leaders, Google, Facebook and Amazon. Click Here Digital is a Google Premier Partner and a Facebook Pro Partner and was the first company in the state to participate in both programs simultaneously.

"We continue to invest in ourselves, our tech, our people, and Baton Rouge,” White said. “This new campus will allow us the room to continue our growth curve and sustain our trajectory to remain a leading digital business in Louisiana. As we move from a 6,500-square-foot facility to a 15,200-square-foot, state-of-the-art office, we continue to develop strategic partnerships in data science — with LSU’s E.J Ourso College of Business and with other Baton Rouge agencies – that position us at the cutting edge of research and technology.”

“This expansion will offer exciting job opportunities for our residents and will be a boon to our tech industry,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome of the City of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish. “I’m pleased Click Here Digital strives to include young professionals in its workforce. Its success and growth mean more job opportunities to keep young talent in our region.”

