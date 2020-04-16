Marksville man arrested for setting fire to mother's home

The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has arrested a Marksville man for setting fire to his mother’s home while she and another occupant were inside.

Daniel Ford, 20, was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail on one count of aggravated arson.

Just before 11 p.m. on April 14, the Marksville Fire Department responded to the 500 block of Andrus Street for a reported house fire. Firefighters discovered an exterior laundry room, attached to the carport, had suffered minor fire and smoke damage. The fire had been extinguished by one of the occupants prior to the arrival of fire crews.

After an assessment of the scene, SFM investigators determined the fire originated on plywood board inside of the laundry room and was intentionally set.

Deputies learned Ford, who was not allowed inside of the home by his mother, had gotten into an altercation just before the fire.

In an interview with deputies, Ford admitted to setting the fire and not alerting anyone or attempting to extinguish it.

