A Marksville man has been arrested in connection with a murder case from November 2019.

Jacoby Austin was arrested Thursday morning for the first degree murder of Baracus Greenhouse of Marksville.

Austin is being held by the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office on a $1 million bond.

No further information is available at this time. Marksville PD says more arrests will be likely in the near future.

