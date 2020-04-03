Marksville police investigate armed robbery at Check Into Cash

The Marksville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a financial services retailer on Friday, April 3.

MPD says around 12:30 p.m. they were notified of the robbery, which occurred at the Check Into Cash located at 7150 Hwy 1 in Marksville.

MPD says the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle that was later found on fire off of Sookie Roy Road in Mansura. They say the suspects were described as being both black males wearing face masks and wigs.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 318-253-9250 or leave a message on MPD’s Facebook page.

