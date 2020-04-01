Marksville teen arrested for first degree murder

The Marksville Police Department has made an arrest in a Tuesday evening homicide in the 1100 block of N. Main Street.

According to police, around 7:30 p.m. they were dispatched to a home where the body of Timothy Borrel, 70, was found with apparent stab wounds. As they started to investigate, police realized that about an hour before the dispatch call, they stopped Gage Michot, 17 of Marksville, driving in a truck that belonged to Borrel.

Officers were able to track Michot down and, as a result of their investigation, arrested him for first degree murder. Bond is set at $1,000,000.

