Marvel remakes release calendar; 'Mulan' moves to late July

The Walt Disney Co. has overhauled its release schedule, moving the dates of half a dozen Marvel movies.

On Friday it also announced a new date for the previously delayed live-action adaption of “Mulan” and pushed the fifth “Indiana Jones” film another year, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Black Widow,” the Marvel entry starring Scarlett Johansson, had been set to kick off the summer movie season. Instead, Disney says it will now open Nov. 6.

Such delays have unique ramifications for Marvel movies because of their interconnection.

With “Black Widow” on the move, that meant a domino effect, pushing all other upcoming Marvel releases back about three months.

