Mayor & Sheriff speak about weather damage in Leesville

Vernon Parish took a hard hit Sunday from severe weather.

Vernon Parish | Viewer Submitted Photo

According to Rick Allen, the Mayor of Leesville, a tornado caused most of the damage. The tornado started a path of destruction in North Leesville, and eventually traveled across Highway 171.

"Apparently we had a tornado come down through the Hawthorne Road area," Allen said. "Then it proceeded across Highway 28 near Belview Road. Lots of homes [are] damaged."

"So, far we don't have any injuries and nobody's trapped," Sam Craft, the Vernon Parish Sheriff said. "Everybody's okay."

"The main thing we want to stress to people," Mayor Allen said. "Please stay out of those areas. Crews are in there working trying to get those trees off houses and there's a safety issue."