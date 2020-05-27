Mayor Hall cautions City Council on possible budget shortages from COVID-19 shutdown

As cities like Alexandria open as much as they can under Phase One of Governor Edwards' plan, the reality they face is this: reduced revenues now will have an impact on budgets later.

The Alexandria City Council meets Tuesday with social distancing requirements in place. The audience was limited to six in the chamber in order to comply with the Governor's 25% capacity order. (Credit: KALB)

At Tuesday's Alexandria City Council meeting, Mayor Jeff Hall updated the Council on where he sees the city financially. He said his staff is currently working to quantify just how much impact the city being largely closed for more than two months will have on the budget.

"The main takeaway right now is that we normally come to the Council in November or December for mid-year budget adjustments," Hall said. "We may be coming before then. If so, we'll let you know when that's going to be an why so we can have a better understanding of what our needs are. We feel pretty safe certainly right now telling you we'll be able to continue to do business without cutting any services at this particular time."

Hall said the City has not had to cut any services so far, but it is likely there will need to be a reduction in expenses at some point, so he wanted the Council to be prepared.

The Mayor did say the Alexandria Zoo should be open again by mid-June, but he wasn't sure when the City would be able to open gathering places like Convention Hall and the Randolph Riverfront Center.

The Council approved the following resolutions on Tuesday:

-Advertisement for bids for turn out gear for the Fire Department.

-Advertisement for bids for Wooddale Outfall and Railroad Avenue Ditch Improvements Phase

-Advertisement for bids for soccer goals and goal wheels.

-Advertisement for bids for the Baffle Wall Replacement Project at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

-Advertisement for bids for spun pre-stressed wood poles equivalent concrete poles for the Electric Distribution Department.

-Advertisement for bids for three-phase pad-mount transformers for the Electric Distribution Department.

-Advertisement for bids for annual vehicle bid current model year.

-Advertisement for bids for single-phase pole-mount transformers for the Electric Distribution Department.

-Advertisement for bids for single-phase pad-mount transformers for Electric Distribution Department.

