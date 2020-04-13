Mayor Hall's administration recommends firm to review utility system

Earlier this year, Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall's administration announced they will assess the city's government-owned utility system. On Monday, the city announced they have hired a Colorado consulting firm to assess the system, "which will include recommendations for potential improvements."

In a news release, the City of Alexandria announced it has chosen PA Consulting Services of Denver, Colorado. According to the news release, the firm will perform a two-phase assessment of the city’s utility systems, which will include recommendations for potential improvements. The selection will go to the Alexandria City Council for final approval. Currently, the city owns its own utility system. In most surrounding areas, like Alexandria's sister city Pineville, Cleco owns the electrical utilities.

This comes after the city hired Kyte Consulting to communicate possible options to the public. Earlier this year, Mayor Hall said reevaluating the system is "not an attempt by me to give the system to Cleco.”

The city said PA Consulting was chosen after a "competitive process that involved more than a dozen firms from across the United States."

“This is an important first step in beginning a comprehensive assessment of our Utility System to determine if the current structure is the best long-term approach for the City in terms of quality of service, reliability and cost,” said Mayor Jeff Hall, in a statement in the news release.

Mayor Hall also said that the "city is able to proceed on this project while still observing coronavirus precautions and adhering to all proper city and City Council protocols and requirements, and that the city will issue news releases and periodic updates on all project developments or milestones."

Here are the phases the city had in their news release:

"Phase 1 of the assessment will examine the city’s electric and gas utility systems and provide the city with a range of strategic options and commercial improvement recommendations for those utilities, based on the analyses performed. The Phase 1 analysis and recommendation are tentatively scheduled to be complete within six to eight weeks from the inception of the evaluation. Phase 2 will examine the city’s water and wastewater utility systems and will be conducted after completion of the Phase 1 analysis within an approximate two- to four-week timeline."

On Tuesday, Alexandria City Council will vote to introduce the ordinance to hire the firm. The meeting is set for 5 p.m. at Alexandria City Hall.

