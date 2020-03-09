Mayor Jeff Hall asks Peabody students about their concerns

Three months into the new year, Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall gave an update on the state of the city.

On Monday morning, the mayor visited Peabody Magnet High School to speak with students about their concerns.

The mayor said his office is committed to addressing four key issues: crime, panhandling, governmental efficiency and infrastructure.

Several dozen students packed the school's auditorium and asked questions and shared concerns towards a lack of youth activities, jobs and infrastructure.

One student even said its "easier to get your hands on a gun than a good job."

“If there's nothing to do in Alexandria, then the majority of the youth is going to go towards violence and create crime, and things of that nature,” senior student, Demoris Frederick, explained. “When you come to the youth and actually sit down with the youth and have a conversation with the youth about what can be added and what can be improved, that's a very big step and great big leadership, and I actually commend him for doing that, that's a great job well done."

Another student, Jasmine Anderson, had concerns about infrastructure.

“I asked him about infrastructure because I feel as though they're building upon a side of town that really doesn't need anything done to it,” Anderson expressed. “Versus on lower third, we have streets that have potholes in them and have had them for years."

Anderson was also thankful for the mayor visiting Peabody.

