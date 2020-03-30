McConaughey says stay home now, great things may lie ahead

Matthew McConaughey has gone from advertising for driving to selling people on staying home.

Matthew McConaughey | Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP

The Academy Award winner whose commercials for Lincoln vehicles have been a TV staple for years is the narrator and co-writer of a public service announcement promoting isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Over images of masked medical workers and empty highways, McConaughey says staying home is "the most brave and aggressive weapon we have against this enemy.”

He tells The Associated Press that this crisis could bring out the best in humanity, and when Hollywood's shutdown is over he expects a big burst in creativity.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

