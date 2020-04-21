McDonald’s celebrates healthcare workers and first responders with free 'Thank You Meals'

In appreciation for the healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics who are committed to our health and safety, McDonald’s will offer free Thank You Meals*, between Wednesday, April 22 and Tuesday, May 5, as a token of appreciation for their selfless service.

Each Thank You Meal will be available at no charge via drive thru or carry out at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide through May 5. The Thank You Meal, available during breakfast, lunch or dinner, will feature a choice of sandwiches, drinks, and a side featuring small World Famous Fries or a Hash Brown, along with a note of appreciation. It will be served in McDonald’s iconic Happy Meal box.

Day or night, these frontline heroes can simply show their work badge to receive one of the below Thank You Meal options:

Breakfast

• A choice of an Egg McMuffin®, Chicken McGriddles® or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.

Lunch and Dinner

• A choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets® or a Filet-O-Fish® will be offered. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.

“Healthcare workers and first responders in Alexandria and across the country are working tirelessly to keep our communities healthy and safe. As a small gesture of our appreciation, healthcare workers and first responders are invited to visit their local McDonald’s from now until May 5 for a free meal,” said Ajay Patel, Louisiana McDonald’s Owner/Operator.

McDonald’s has implemented nearly 50 new safety measures to ensure the well-being of its employees, and continuing to explore additional safety steps in accordance with guidance issued by local and national health authorities including the CDC.

Nearly all McDonald’s U.S. restaurants remain open and are offering convenient and contactless ways for customers to enjoy McDonald’s favorites through drive thru, carry out, McDelivery, and mobile order & pay with the app.

*Thank You Meals offered at participating US McDonald’s 4/22/20 through 5/5/20. Valid ID required. Limit one per person per day. Menu options may vary by restaurant. Visit McDonalds.com for more details.

