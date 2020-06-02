Medicaid offices now open in La.

The Louisiana Department of Health reports state’s Medicaid Regional Offices are now open to members as of Tuesday, June 2.

In order to follow social distancing guidelines, a limited number of people will be allowed in the offices.

Health officials have put the following measures in place to protect both members and staff:

•Only the Medicaid member is allowed in the office, unless accompanied by a responsible party or language interpreter.

•Face masks or cloth face coverings are required inside of all Medicaid offices.

•Temperature screenings will be conducted for each person who enters the building.

•Because of limited capacities, some members may be asked to wait outside the building until a staff member comes to get them.

•Staff will provide instructions when you arrive. Please follow all staff instructions.

Officials say you can check your case status and apply online at MyMedicaid.la.gov or by calling 1-888-342-6207.

