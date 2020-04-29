Medical experts suggest keeping schools closed until January

Louisiana remains underneath Governor John Bel Edwards' stay-at-home order and will remain underneath that order for at least two more weeks.

Local physician fears students could return to school too early.

Many people are excited and eager to get back to their normal routine; going to work, shopping, and even dropping the kids off at school, but medical experts hope government officials do not send students back to class too early.

"Hopefully, we'll wait till January [2021] to have face to face classes again," David Kalantar, a physician said. "I hope our government does [hold off] but if they don't, we will see a lot of cases in the winter [and there] will be a second wave."

Kalantar made this prediction because the virus can live longer in cooler temperatures, and being in a classroom would only help the virus spread faster.

