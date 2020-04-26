Ultraviolet rays slow COVID-19 spread but are not the ultimate solution

President Trump acknowledged the fact that ultraviolet light does kill the coronavirus, but it doesn't mean the public is out of the clear quite yet.

David Kalantar says ultraviolet rays will slow down the COVID-19 spread, but they are not the solution. | KALB

Medical experts believe America could see the curve begin to flatten as the summer months approach. The reason why is because of the ultraviolet rays coming down from the sun.

The rays heat-up the surface temperatures making it hard for the virus to live and continue spreading. However, ultraviolet light is not the solution or cure to the virus according to medical experts.

"The alkalize your body makes kills the bacteria," David Kalantar, a local physician said. "[However,] making body alkaline [above normal] will just hurt us... They'll kill every virus in our body, but also kill us."

Doctors say America could see the curve flatten in the summer, but the country could also see the curve go back-up in the winter.