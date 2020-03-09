Meeting Tuesday discusses possible utility rate increase

Leaders in Ball want your opinion about sewer and sanitation rates in the town.

Aldermen Marc Mercer says the utility rate hasn't increased in several years leading to a depletion of funds and lack of maintenance.

He says the increase is crucial to continue providing the services to members of the community.

The public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 10 at the Senior Center, 100 Municipal Dr. It starts at 6:00 p.m.

There is no word yet on when the council will vote to increase rates.

