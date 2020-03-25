Meeting for Dresser contamination concerns postponed

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality’s public meeting to discuss concerns about contamination originating on the old Dresser industries site in Pineville has been postponed.

The agency had scheduled the meeting for March 26 at Mary Goff Elementary School. Due to the COVID-19 emergency, the meeting will now be rescheduled at a future time.

The contamination in areas around the Dresser site consists of chlorinated compounds in shallow groundwater. Drinking water in the area is not affected. However, as the primary constituent of concern, trichloroethylene (TCE) can form a gas or vapor that travels through the soil beneath the surface of the ground.

Buildings, including residences, that don’t have effective vapor barriers can be contaminated with vapors from the soil. Soil vapors that migrate under foundations may enter buildings through small openings and accumulate in enclosed areas. Test wells have helped the responsible parties to identify the extent of the contamination underground. Soil gas testing indicates which residences might need indoor air sampling to determine TCE vapor levels, if any. Corrective measures, soil gas testing and indoor air testing are ongoing as LDEQ oversees the mitigation process. More information will be provided as LDEQ obtains sampling results.

LDEQ has been in contact with representatives Gabe Firment and Mike Johnson, police jury and parish officials in Rapides and Grant parishes and will continue to work with their offices to keep residents informed.

