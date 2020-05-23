Memorial Day Observance in Marksville

For Memorial Day weekend, the nation will pause to honor the men and women who died while serving in the military, and residents in CENLA are doing the same.

More than 60 people showed up in Marksville for the Memorial Day Observance. | KALB

Saturday morning in Marksville, more than 60 people showed up at the Fifth Ward Memorial to honor America's heroes.

The CENLA Honor Guard gave 21-gun salute in memory of those who died fighting for our nation.

Residents also planted flags at the memorial, saying they will never forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"This weekend is not just for parties and gatherings," Michael Guillory, an event organizer said. "[It is] in honor of our deceased veterans. They are the reason for our celebration today.

The event closed with everyone singing God Bless America, and refreshments afterward.