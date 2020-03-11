Memorial set for NSU student who died last month

Students and faculty at Northwestern State University are remembering the life of a student who passed away on campus from a medical condition.

James Louis Evans, Jr., 22, of Chalmette, La., died on Feb. 25. The medical condition or cause of death have not been released.

The service will take place at noon Friday, Mar. 13 in Orville Hanchey Gallery.

He was a full-time student at Northwestern State majoring in theatre and studied stage management.

The family asked that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Chalmette High School, Nunez Community College or Northwestern State University, designated to assist students with disabilities.

