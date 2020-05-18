Menard graduating senior receives National Merit $2,500 Scholarship

Holy Savior Menard received notification on May 13 that Spencer Stelly, a graduating senior, has been selected as a winner of the National Merit $2,500 Scholarship.

Spencer has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout his high school career within a rigorous honors curriculum. Spencer is active on campus, holding leadership roles in various clubs, and has had the privilege of serving as National Vice President for Senior Beta Club.

National Merit $2500 Scholarship winners are the Finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.

These Scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions offi cers and high school counselors, who appraised a substantial amount of information submitted by both the Finalists and their high schools: the academic record, including diffi culty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®); contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the Finalist; and a recommendation written by a high school official.

NMSC fi nances most of these single-payment National Merit $2500 Scholarships. Corporations and company foundations that sponsor awards through NMSC also help underwrite these scholarships with grants they provide in lieu of paying administrative fees. Scholars may

use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university.

