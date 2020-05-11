Microsoft feature targets flood of reply-all emails

(CNN/Gray News) - Say goodbye to reply-all emails. Microsoft has a solution to the problem that has annoyed workplaces for decades.

Emails from people who have mistakenly sent replies to everyone cc’ed on the email resulted in overstuffed inboxes. The unnecessary emails can also slow down servers.

When the Reply-All Storm Protection feature detects a reply-all storm in the works on a large distribution list, it will block subsequent attempts to reply all to the thread and will inform the sender that their email has been blocked.

The feature is triggered when 10 reply-alls to an email message with over 5,000 recipients are sent within an hour. The feature will block subsequent replies to the thread for four hours.

Microsoft, who is rolling the new feature out on Office 365 worldwide, said in a statement that blocking these email chains will benefit big organizations.

