Military flyover planned to honor healthcare workers in Baton Rouge, New Orleans

Pilots from Barksdale Air Force Base and the Louisiana National Guard are scheduled to fly over medical facilities in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Friday, May 1 to honor healthcare workers, essential employees, and volunteers working in the fight against COVID-19.

The flyover is part of the Air Force Salutes program.

Officials with the Air Force say the flyover will include two B-52 Stratofortresses assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing and F-15 Strike Eagles from the 159th Fighter Wing based at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in New Orleans.

“We thank the dedicated men and women who are on the front-line combating the COVID-19 health crisis,” said Maj. Gen. James Dawkins Jr., 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander. “The special bomber demonstrations are not only a tribute to these individuals, but also serve as a visible reminder of Americans’ solidarity and drive during a very challenging time.”

“The men and women of Barksdale are honored to fly for the healthcare workers who continue to commit themselves during this unprecedented time in our nation,” said Col. Michael Miller, the 2nd Bomb Wing commander. “They are true heroes and we look forward to demonstrating the support our 685,000 total force Airmen in the U.S. Air Force have for healthcare workers in our community and across the nation.”

Those in New Orleans can expect to see the two B-52s escorted by F-15s around 9:30 a.m. Friday. Those in Baton Rouge can see the same aircraft around 12 p.m. The flyovers will last about 10 to 20 minutes each. Residents should view the flyover while continuing to maintain social distancing guidelines and refrain from gathering in large groups.

Those who would rather watch the flyover from their homes can do so online HERE.

Final route times will be released closer to the flyover date.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.