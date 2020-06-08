Rotations return for Fort Polk

Training rotations are picking back at Fort Polk, after shutting down two months ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fort Polk will take extra safety precautions for this month's rotation, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (KALB)

After months of planning, the military installation put several protocols into place to ensure the safety of the soldiers who will be training during the rotation.

One protocol is the special IDs that will be required to enter the restricted area known as "the bubble" on the north side of Fort Polk.

"What we've done is we've set conditions to test every single soldier, DA civilian, and contractor that will participate in this rotation," Lt. Col. Josh Davis said.

Soldiers participating in the rotation will also get their temperature checked every day, and be required to wear a mask when indoors.

"Indoors is either a structure, building, or a vehicle," Lt. Col. Davis said. "Then when you can not maintain your six feet of social distancing outdoors, you'll then be wearing a mask there too."

"We've done training on cleaning and disinfecting to the very lowest level," Major Jennie Brown, who will oversee health and wellness during the rotation said. "So, we can perform our own cleaning if necessary."

If a soldier still contracts the virus they'll then be isolated along with anyone else who came in contact with that soldier.

"The overall thing is for them [soldiers] to understand," Lt. Col Davis explained. "And have confidence in the military and army that we can train and operate, and if needed fight and win during a COVID-19 pandemic environment."

Lt. Col. Davis's comments exemplify the army's top priority, which is readiness.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.