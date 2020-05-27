Mobile COVID-19 testing information for Cenla

Mobile COVID-19 Testing Vans will be fanning across Central Louisiana to increase viral testing in our region.

For an overview of the program click here.

Mobile testing June 1 through June 5 will be happening in Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, Concordia, Rapides, and LaSalle Parishes.

For the schedule and location click here.

Mobile testing June 8 through June 12 will be happening in Grant, Concordia, Rapides, and LaSalle Parishes.

For the schedule and location click here.

The Region 6 Mobile Test Site Concept of Operations Document click here

Mobile Testing will occur between 8-11 a.m for all locations.

Schedules for weeks 3 and 4 will be sent out at a later date. The testing at the Exhibition Hall in Rapides Parish will continue on Tuesdays from 9-11 (note shorter hours) and at another site on Fridays (Pineville High School for May 29, June 5 and June 12 from 9-12).

All mobile testing locations and times are in our 211 system; residents of central Louisiana can call 211 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for information on COVID-19 or to find out where and when they can be tested.

Copyright 2020 United Way of Central Louisiana. All rights reserved.