Mobile COVID-19 testing sites manned by La. National Guard sent out across Cenla

Mobile COVID-19 testing units have been sent out to rural areas across Central Louisiana. These new mobile centers are manned by the Louisiana National Guard, and provide easier access to testing sites, allowing those who live in rural areas to avoid having to travel long distances.

Mobile COVID-19 testing site in Lena. (KALB)

“There’s no cost to the civilians, and we’re just happy to be here to help,” said Lt. Col. Anthony Dorsa.

So, what are the requirements people must meet in order to be tested?

“You have to be 18, and you have to be a resident of Louisiana, that’s it,” said Dorsa. “So, you just show an I.D….no requirements for insurance. We don’t ask for that information.”

What is the testing process like?

“When you come through the screening station, you’ll head to the registration, and then from there you’ll move on to the testing site,” said Lt. Col. Stephen Honeycutt. “And then from there, it’s a self-screen, a self swab.”

The National Guard stressed the importance of being tested, even for people without symptoms.

“You can be an asymptomatic carrier,” Honeycutt said. “You’re exposing yourself if you’re not aware that you’re ill to anyone that you’re around. Anywhere that you go, you’re exposing the virus to people unknowingly. It allows them to know that they could have potentially been exposed so that they can get tested and build that contact tracing method that we’re trying to build here in the state.”

At the end of the day, taking responsibility for your health can protect the health of others.

Dorsa said the results take about three to five days to come in. If you test positive, you will be contacted by the Office of Public Health and told the next steps you should take toward recovery.

To find mobile testing sites near you, click here. Testing at each site will be available from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Some of these dates will change due to the upcoming tropical storm.

