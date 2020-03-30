Monday is National Virtual Vacation Day

Monday, it turns out, is Virtual Vacation Day, a bit of irony given the massive number of Americans who are sheltering-in-place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A high-mountain sunset adds to fall color near Edwards, near Vail. | Source: AP Photo / Colorado Tourism Office.

It goes without saying people by the millions “wanna get away.”

While a virtual vacation in no way compares to the real thing, health educator Dr. Eric Griggs said there are actually health benefits to looking at your favorite vacation pictures or videos.

“Now is the time that we want to distract ourselves from all the stress that is going on,” Griggs said.

Nature, in our flight or fly response when we’re afraid, cortisol raises our blood sugar and makes us make decisions.

In the short term, Griggs points out there are health benefits to higher cortisol levels. However, “over the long term, it can put us in a state of long term inflammation and chronic inflammation can suppress our immune response and make us more susceptible to the virus that we’re trying to protect ourselves from.”

