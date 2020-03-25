Monroe man accused of terrorizing after yelling he had coronavirus at Walmart

A Monroe man has been charged with terrorizing after authorities say he was coughing on others and yelling that he had the coronavirus.

According to arrest records, the suspect, Lee Edwards Fountain, was arrested on March 24.

Records state that authorities were dispatched to 2701 Louisville Avenue in reference to a disturbance. That address is the address of Walmart in Monroe.

The report says Fountain was inside the business yelling that he had the coronavirus and coughing on customers as they attempted to walk away or get past him.

Fountain was located on Oliver Road and arrested. He was booked on a charge of terrorizing.

Records state that the same man was arrested in December of 2019 after telling a Walmart manager, "I'm going to kill you in front of everyone! I'm going to kill you!"

Authorities say he also made profane comments and called himself a racist during the 2019 incident.

