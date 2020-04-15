Month of the Military Child 2020

A local group wants military children to understand the resources that are available to them.

In 1986, former Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger made April the Month of the Military Child. The month recognizes military children and honors the sacrifices they make.

Many people know that military kids move a lot during their childhood, causing them to bounce around from school to school, and the Military Child Education Coalition wants these kids to know they always have help wherever they go, especially in the educational system.

"[I am] thrilled to announce the launch of School Quest," Sue Lopez, a military student transition consultant said. "[The] Military Child Education Coalition has been working on this for the last few years to assist military families during a transition. School Quest was designed to be an aggregated that would help parents make the best choices for them prior, during, and after a military move... to [see what] best meets their [child's] social and emotional needs and help them be successful when they are transitioning."

For more available resources are listed below.

Military child education coalition CLICK HERE

Military interstate children’s compact commission at CLICK HERE

Education commission of the states CLICK HERE

PCSgrades CLICK HERE

