There are now more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana then seating inside of one of Alexandria’s biggest venues.

According to the Rapides Parish Coliseum's website, the maximum capacity is 10,000 people.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported noon Friday, April 3rd, 10,297 cases of coronavirus in the state. There have been 370 deaths reported.

