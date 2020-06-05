More local businesses reopen as Louisiana enters Phase II

Louisiana enters Phase II of Governor Edwards’ reopening plan as of Friday, June 5.

England Air Park Lanes (KALB)

Many entertainment venues like England Air Park Lanes bowling alley can reopen with certain guidelines under Phase II. Also included are spas, massage parlors, and esthetician services, tattoo parlors, pool halls, skating rinks, outdoor playgrounds, event and wedding venues, and bars without food permits.

England Air Park Lanes reopened at noon on Friday, June 5 with snacks and beer and is welcoming bowlers until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. While the business was closed, they took the time to put in new floors, do some painting, and buy all new shoes and house bowling balls that will be sanitized after each use. Right now, the bowling alley is limited to 50 percent capacity, so they’ll be leaving some open lanes in between groups to allow for social distancing. They’re now taking reservations for parties and are offering specials for groups that call in advance to reserve a lane. Owners say the closure has been tough financially but they’re happy to reopen again.

"It hurt. It hurt. It still hurts, but I think we're going to recover from it. Now we got some good specials going on so you can call and reserve our lanes, and I think we'll recover. I know we'll recover," says owner Billy King.

Also, under Phase II most businesses that reopened in Phase I with 25 percent capacity will be bumped up to 50 percent capacity. There are a handful of places that will have to wait for Phase III or IV to reopen including: amusement and water parks, children's indoor play centers, contact sports, concert and music halls, and sleepaway camps.

