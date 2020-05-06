More than 20 million jobs vanished in April

U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse as the coronavirus outbreak caused the closure of offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy.

The Wednesday report from payroll company ADP showed the tragic depth and scale of job losses that left no part of the world’s largest economy unscathed.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)