APSO: Moreauville man arrested following a stimulus check dispute, a fire & fleeing on an ATV with BB gun

A dispute over a stimulus check followed by fleeing from authorities on an ATV with a BB gun has led to the arrest of a Moreauville man, according to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

APSO claims that Marvin Patrick Smith, 51, was arguing with his mother because she was allegedly refusing to give him all the money from a stimulus check.

APSO says Smith battered his mother before fleeing into the woods on an ATV right before authorities arrived at the scene. Upon arrival, APSO also found that a building on the property had been set on fire as well.

When pursuing the suspect, APSO says Smith pulled out a large gun and fled into the woods, holding the deputies at bay for some time. The weapon was later revealed to just be a BB gun. APSO claims the suspect then tried to charge some assisting State Troopers on his ATV. However, the Troopers ultimately tased him and he was taken into custody.

APSO says Smith is facing charges of arson, domestic abuse battery, two counts of aggravated assault, multiple counts of resisting an officer, and disturbing the peace.

Copyright 2020 APSO and KALB. All rights reserved.