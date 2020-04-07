Moreauville man arrested following shooting on Wise Street

A Moreauville man has been charged with second degree murder following a shooting on Wise Street in Alexandria.

Uniform Patrol Officers responded on April 4 to a reported shooting in the 2800 block of Wise Street and found a victim shot once.

Acadian Ambulance transported the victim to a local hospital with serious injuries.

On April 6, Brandon Hart, 22, of Moreauville, was arrested and charged with attempted second degree murder.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

