Most La. state parks will reopen May 15

Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser announced Wednesday, May 13 that 18 of Louisiana’s 21 state parks will reopen beginning Friday, May 15.

All out-of-state bookings at state parks will be canceled through the duration of Phase 1 reopening. Reservations will be taken for campsites, cabins, large capacity lodges, meeting rooms, and group camps at the state’s parks and historic facilities.

“The parks will only be able to be enjoyed by Louisiana residents,” Nungesser said during a news conference Wednesday.

The lieutenant governor says because of numerous cancellations due to the coronavirus, there’s now plenty of availability at state parks for Louisiana residents.

“As we begin a careful, safe process to reopen Louisiana, the tourism and travel industry is faced with the task of recovering to the record-breaking success we saw prior to this crisis,” said Nungesser. “I urge everyone in the state to take this time to be safe, but also get out and enjoy all the wonderful things right here in our backyard, like our state parks, historic sites, and state museums. The road to our recovery starts with the strong people of Louisiana.”

Nungesser also says if Louisiana residents book three nights at a state park, they’ll receive a fourth night free by using the special promo code: welcome back.

The lieutenant governor says three state parks (Chico State Park, Lake Bistineau State Park, and Bayou Segnette State Park) will remain closed as they are used to house COVID-19 positive patients.

He also says 18 of Louisiana’s historical sites will also open Friday, May 15.

All nine state museums will open at 25% capacity Saturday, May 16. Nungesser says Louisiana’s welcome centers will remain closed, but those with exterior doors to restrooms will keep their bathrooms open 24 hours a day.

State facilities will follow CDC guidelines, as well as guidelines from the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA), to make sure all areas are properly disinfected. All employees coming into contact with visitors will wear personal protective equipment, including face masks, and will follow proper hygiene guidelines.

Welcome centers will reopen in Phase 2, Nungesser says.

