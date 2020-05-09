Mother's Day weekend barbecue in Cheneyville

Saturday morning, the Town of Cheneyville treated mothers in the area to a hot barbecue plate for Mother's Day weekend.

Derrick Johnson, the Mayor of Cheneyville led the charge, hopping on the grill himself. Mayor Johnson along with several family members and friends spent the day grilling for the mothers in the town, all they had to do was pull up and grab a plate.

"Given the conditions that we're going through right now with COVID-19," Mayor Johnson said. "It's hard for families to come together, and most of the time when families come together on Mother's Day, they have a big barbecue and cookout for them."

"I'd like to thank the mayor and our town for putting this on for us the mothers," Sandy Naquin, a Cheneyville resident said. "[It] shows a lot of love and respect for the women in our town. I really appreciate it and thank you, mayor."

Mayor Johnson estimates they fed 375 people Saturday.

