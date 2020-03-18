Movie theaters request bailout from Congress due to virus

Faced with a lengthy shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, movie theaters are requesting relief from the U.S. government.

The Aksarben Village movie theater is closed in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, March 18, 2020, due to the coronavirus outbreak. | Source: AP Photo / Nati Harnik

The National Association of Theater Owners, the trade group that represents most of the industry's cinemas, said Wednesday that it's asking for immediate relief measures for its chains and its 150,000 employees.

The theaters are requesting loan guarantees for exhibitors, tax benefits for employees and funds to compensate for lost ticket sales and concessions.

NATO said the movie theater industry is “uniquely vulnerable” to the crisis,

