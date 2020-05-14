Museums allowed to reopen Friday, but some in Cenla will remain closed

Phase one of Governor Edwards' plan to reopen Louisiana includes the reopening of museums across the state.

The Alexandria Museum of Art says that they will remain closed until the state enters phase two, expected in early June if COVID-19 cases continue the downward trend. AMOA says they're following directives set forth by LSUA, which calls for only essential employees to come back to work.

River Oaks Arts Center will resume normal hours next Tuesday, May 19. In a Facebook post, the center says they will be adhering to guidelines for guest occupancy, so no large tours or rentals can be scheduled at this time.

The governor's reopening guidelines exclude children's museums from reopening, so the Treehouse Children's Museum in downtown Alexandria will also remain closed for now.

