NASA wants you to pick its all-time best earth image

(CNN) - NASA's Earth Observatory wants you to help select their all-time best image out of a collection of dazzling options!

"Tournament Earth: Best of EO" is a knock-out style tournament contest between the images.

The brackets are organized as follows: past winners, home planet, land and ice, and sea and sky.

The competition is part of Earth Observatory's 20th anniversary celebration.

It's also a tribute to the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, which is on Wednesday, April 22.

There are five rounds in total.

Right now, they are on round two, which ends April 6 at 8 a.m.

Click here to cast your votes!

