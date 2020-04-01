NASA wants you to pick its all-time best earth image

(CNN) - NASA's Earth Observatory wants you to help select their all-time best image out of a collection of dazzling options!
Source: NASA via CNN
"Tournament Earth: Best of EO" is a knock-out style tournament contest between the images.
The brackets are organized as follows: past winners, home planet, land and ice, and sea and sky.
The competition is part of Earth Observatory's 20th anniversary celebration.
It's also a tribute to the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, which is on Wednesday, April 22.
There are five rounds in total.
Right now, they are on round two, which ends April 6 at 8 a.m.
Click here to cast your votes!
