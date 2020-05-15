NPD seeking suspect involved in shooting on July Street

The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening on July Street near Hill Street.

On May 14, around 6:22 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 800 block of July Street in reference to residents hearing gunshots in the area.

Witnesses told the officers that DeMontre Jackson got into an argument with another individual and pulled out a gun. When Jackson pulled out the gun, the victim hid behind his vehicle while being shot at. The victim was able to flee the area on foot while being shot at multiple more times.

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for DeMontre Jackson, 26,

for attempted second degree murder.

If you have seen DeMontre Jackson please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have any additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain this individual by yourself. Jackson is considered to be armed and dangerous. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

Anonymous Tips by Smartphone:

You may also provide tips that will be anonymous via our TipSubmit Product. Simply send the tip by using your smartphones (download the free application) or by texting (Text-A-Tip) to CRIMES (274637). Use NPDTIPS before typing your message. You can also submit a Web Tip from our Police Protection page.

Check it out: http://www.tipsubmit.com/

