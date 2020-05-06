NSU Spring 2020 Virtual Commencement will include speakers, graduate video

Northwestern State University will host virtual commencement exercises honoring Spring 2020 graduates beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, May 8.

Four videos, one for each academic college, will be posted at nsu.la/SpringGrad2020 and premiered live on the university’s Facebook page (nsu.la/Facebook) for graduates and their loved ones. The virtual ceremony will include many elements of NSU’s traditional graduation ceremonies with messages from NSU President Dr. Chris Maggio, college deans and university officials. The name of each graduate will be read aloud.

“Family and friends will be able to join the celebration from the safety of their homes and memories can be shared on social media and other platforms,” said NSU President Dr. Chris Maggio. “Northwestern State University’s Spring 2020 commencement will be remembered as an unprecedented event during unprecedented circumstances.”

NSU alumna Holli´ Conway will be the commencement speaker. Conway is a 2016 magna cum laude graduate of NSU who was Miss Louisiana 2018 and second runner-up in Miss America 2018. A graduate of NSU’s Department of Theatre and Dance, Conway made her Broadway debut last fall in “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical.”

The academic colleges are the College of Arts and Sciences, Gallaspy Family College of Education and Human Development, College of Nursing and Allied Health and the College of Business and Technology. Please visit nsu.la/SpringGradInfo for assistance in identifying which college your graduate will be part of based on their major.

At the end of each video, a slideshow of photos submitted by graduates will be featured. Graduates who purchased caps and gowns are encouraged to wear them during the ceremonies and are invited to send up to three pictures or videos to marketing@nsula.edu by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 12 to be part of the recap video.

“Following the virtual commencement ceremony, there will be a recap video shared on NSU social media to celebrate our graduates,” said NSU Director of Marketing and Branding Josh McDaniel. “Please send us your photos and videos of you celebrating with your family, watching the ceremony at home, wearing your cap and gown, turning your tassel and marking the celebration of your graduation.”

McDaniel said graduating students submitted more than 1,500 photos for the commencement slideshow.

In addition to the virtual ceremony, a traditional graduation program is being planned for spring graduates on Aug. 8. This date is contingent on health and safety guidelines that are in effect at that time. Graduating seniors should check their email for messages related to upcoming ceremonies. Students will have the option to participate in the August 8 ceremony or Fall Commencement on Dec. 18.

More information about NSU’s Spring 2020 Virtual Commencement is available HERE.

