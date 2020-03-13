NSU cancels, postpones spring events

Northwestern State University has canceled or postponed several large events in the wake Gov. John Bel Edwards’ March 13 proclamation to halt gatherings of more than 250 people until April 13.

Image Source: Northwestern State University of Louisiana

NSU’s Long Purple Line luncheon and induction honoring distinguished alumni and Flavor of Louisiana, the school’s spring scholarship fundraiser, both set for April 4, have been postponed. A March 19 forum for mayoral and city council candidates has also been postponed, as city and state elections scheduled for April and May have been moved to June and July. The NSU Foundation Scholarship Banquet, the Morgan Extra Mile Scholarship Banquet, the ULS Academic Summit, ULS Day at the Capitol, Scholars’ Day and the Natchitoches Dragon Boat Races are canceled.

Earlier this week, all athletic contests were canceled through March 30.

NSU Theatre & Dance will proceed with staging the drama “Doubt” in Theatre West at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14 with limited seating. All other public performances and events sponsored by NSU’s School of Creative and Performing Arts have been canceled until further notice.

NSU had already canceled events, including the ROTC Military Ball, President’s Residence Open House and several student events.

Community groups who utilize NSU facilities for special events, including the Natchitoches Central High School prom and the Natchitoches St. Pat’s Dance, canceled those events.

A list of canceled and postponed events can be found here.

Gov. Edwards’ proclamation also closes all K-12 public schools through April 13.

NSU has canceled classes Monday, March 16-Wednesday, March 18 and will transition to online instruction and other remote learning alternatives beginning Thursday, March 19.

University offices will remain open, and all ancillary services, including dining accommodations and access to the library and computer labs, will continue. Students in residential facilities may continue to reside on NSU campuses or participate in classes from other sites. Faculty, staff, student workers, and graduate assistants will continue to report to work. Internships, residencies, and student teaching will continue as long as the host continues to operate, and we are committed to working with those partners to ensure hour/minute requirements can be met.

NSU President Dr. Chris Maggio said the university’s first priority is student and community health and safety and its second priority is the continuation of student learning.

Information regarding NSU’s response to COVID-19 will continue to be available and updated here.

