NSU joins 'Light the Blue'

Northwestern State University joined institutions from around the state for “Light It Blue” to honor medical and healthcare professionals and first responders throughout Louisiana who have worked tirelessly in service to others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NSU Columns, a recognized symbol of the university, were lit up in blue Thursday, April 9.

Northwestern State has a long tradition of lighting the Columns to commemorate special people and occasions.

Gov. John Bel Edwards also encouraged citizens to place blue hearts in their windows in thanks to those professionals whose work serves to protect the health and safety of the citizens of Louisiana.

