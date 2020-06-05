NSU moving to Phase 2 of working operations

Northwestern State University has released the following update regarding its move into Phase 2 of reopening:

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Northwestern State University is moving into Phase 2 of a return-to-campus plan amid on-going efforts to resume operations in a safe and controlled manner. The university will follow all CDC, state and regional guidelines as details are finalized in the coming weeks with plans for in-person classes and traditional campus activities this fall. Phase 2 focuses on increasing reopening from 25 percent to 50 percent of normal operations.

“There will be some changes from our conventional operations,” said NSU President Dr. Chris Maggio. “Protective masks, hand-sanitizers, deep cleaning of facilities, social distancing and other precautionary protocols will be in place, but interaction and connectivity will again enhance learning and university life.”

Beginning June 8, NSU personnel returning to work will continue to hold virtual meetings for large groups, but small group meetings can be held face-to-face if social distancing can be maintained. Face coverings should be worn when job circumstances put employees within six feet of each other. Personnel will limit sharing office supplies and will disinfect before and after use when necessary.

There will be limited access to some buildings. Gathering spots, including the Student Union, remain closed and university-sponsored activities will continue to take place virtually. All on-campus events are canceled through June.

Iberville Dining Hall is open from 11:30 a.m.p-1 p.m. Monday-Friday with to-go meals available and limited dine-in. The NSU WRAC is open from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Hours for the NSU Rec Complex are 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Only the golf course is open. The pool and driving range are closed until further notice.

Counseling services are available from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-noon Friday. Health Services is open from 8 a.m.-noon Monday-Thursday with a nurse on call from noon-5 p.m. and from 8 a.m.-noon Friday.

The NSU Post Office is operating under regular hours, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 7 a.m.-noon Friday.

Nursing and radiologic sciences residential classes will operate as usual while all other faculty continue to provide online instruction. Watson Library will remain closed, but personnel will respond to digital service requests. The computer lab in Russell Hall will remain open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

Labs at NSU’s Nursing Education Center in Shreveport (Room 105 and Room 112) will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-noon Friday. Contact Jennifer Long at (318) 357-6482 for software/information regarding Microsoft Office, Nursing CAI, internet and laser printing. The labs are restricted to those with a myNSU account and PaperCut Allotment.

The computer lab at the Leesville/Fort Polk Campus (Building 550 Room 125) will be open from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-noon Friday. Contact Martha Koury at (337) 392-3166 for software/information regarding Microsoft Office, internet and laser printing. The lab is restricted to those with a myNSU account and Papercut Allotment.

The computer lab at NSU’s Cenla campus at England Airpark (Conference Room) in Alexandria will be open from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Friday. Contact Jason Parks at (318) 484-2184 for software/information regarding Microsoft Office, internet and laser printing. The lab is restricted to those with a myNSU account and PaperCut Allotment.

All physical distancing and proper hygiene directives will be followed, along with increased sanitation efforts provided by Red River Sanitors. NSU will initiate additional phases as health directives are modified. NSU staff are encouraged to be prepared to adjust if the situation changes.

“Although we are exercising an abundance of caution, we look forward to the safe reopening of campuses,” Maggio said. “Please follow safety guidelines and be on the lookout for updates as they become available.”

Copyright 2020 NSU. All rights reserved.

